Smith notched 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.

The 17 boards represented Smith's best performance on the glass since he ripped down 18 back on Dec. 6, also against the Thunder. The second-year forward has produced at least 20 points in four of the last eight games, but he's scored in single digits in three of them as he attempts to find some consistency on offense. Over that stretch, he's averaging 14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals, but he's shooting only 39.0 percent from the floor and 32.0 percent from long distance.