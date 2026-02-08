Smith notched 22 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 victory over Oklahoma City.

The double-double was his 10th of the season, while the scoring effort was Smith's best since he erupted for a season-high 32 against the Pelicans on Jan. 18. The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in six straight contests, averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch.