Smith amassed 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 47 minutes during Thursday's 134-125 overtime loss to Indiana.

Smith was firing on all cylinders Thursday, turning in easily the best performance of his young career. In what has been a disappointing rookie campaign, Smith was finally able to deliver on the hype, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. The Rockets are going to continue handing him as many minutes as possible, providing him an excellent opportunity to build on this moving forward. Managers shouldn't expect numbers like this very often, but at this point, any progression is a bonus.