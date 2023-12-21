Smith registered 34 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 loss to Atlanta.

Smith blew up despite the loss, scoring a career-high 34 points to go with 15 rebounds and four blocks. As if his production wasn't good enough, he put the icing on the cake by shooting a perfect 14-of-14 from the charity stripe. While managers would love to see more of this from Smith, it should be noted that Tari Eason was out due to a leg issue. He had also scored only five points in two of the previous three games. This is an encouraging performance, but managers should keep their expectations in check, at least for now.