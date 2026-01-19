Smith logged 32 points (11-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 41 minutes during the Rockets' 119-110 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Smith entered Sunday's game having connected on just 31.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 22.4 percent of his three-point tries over his nine prior outings. He was much better against New Orleans, racing out to 22 points in the first half and setting a career high in three-pointers made. Smith's 32 points were the second most of his NBA career, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's game against the Spurs.