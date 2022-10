Smith isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks.

Smith was sidelined for Houston's final three preseason games due to a sprained left ankle. However, as expected, the 2022 No. 3 overall pick will return to action during the Rockets' first game of the season. Smith is expected to start at power forward and should garner a hefty workload for a rebuilding team during his rookie campaign.