Rockets' Jabari Smith: Cleared to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Smith is shaking off a questionable designation to avoid missing his second game of the season. The 2022 first-rounder is handling his usual role in the starting lineup. On the year, Smith has averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.0 minutes per tilt over 11 games.
