Smith provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-96 loss to the Nets.

Smith ended just two boards away from recording what would've been his first double-double since Feb. 13. For all the inconsistencies and ups and downs he's had in his rookie year, Smith seems to be trending in the right direction of late with 10 or more points in seven of his last 10 contests. The efficiency remains an issue, however, as he's making just 38.9 percent of his shots and 26.7 percent of his three-point attempts during that span.