Smith ended Sunday's 106-95 loss to the Warriors with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Smith is operating as Houston's fourth-best option on offense behind Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, but he stepped up in this one since VanVleet struggled badly (eight points, 2-13 FG). Smith has scored in double digits while coming close to completing a double-double in his last two outings, so he's trending up following a subpar showing in his season opener.