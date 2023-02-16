Smith registered 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.

Efficiency remains a concern for Smith, but the No. 3 overall pick in this past summer's draft heads into the All-Star break with three solid performances in a row from a counting stats-producing standpoint. In those contests, Smith averaged 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals. If he can come close to maintaining those marks the rest of the way, Smith will reward fantasy managers who have stayed patient with him during his rookie season, though he may remain more of a liability for those who are looking to make up ground in the field-goal percentage category. He's still sitting on a 38.9 percent mark for the season on 10.8 attempts per game.