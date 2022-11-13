Smith recorded nine points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss to New Orleans.

Smith was a beast on the boards in the loss, recording a career-high 15 rebounds -- six of which came on the offensive end. He also accounted for half of Houston's four blocks and finished one point shy of his second straight double-double. Smith endured a brutal four-game stretch from late October to early November during which he averaged just 4.3 points and shot 20 percent from the field, but he's been a bit better over his subsequent two contests, going 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) and averaging 12.0 points.