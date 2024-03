Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.

Smith finished Tuesday's win over San Antonio with just two points (1-6 FG) and three rebounds in 25 minutes, so he may have been a bit under the weather already. Jeff Green (knee) is also questionable, so Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate would be candidates for increased roles if Smith and Green are sidelined.