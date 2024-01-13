Smith had 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 112-110 victory over Detroit.

The second-year forward collected his eighth double-double of the season, five of which have come in the last 12 games. Smith's averaging 16.1 points, 9.3 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and the third overall pick in the 2022 Draft ha scored in double digits in five straight as he takes advantage of the absence of Tari Eason (lower log) from the frontcourt rotation.