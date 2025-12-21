Smith recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 victory over the Nuggets.

The fourth-year forward reeled off his fourth straight double-double and sixth of the season, all of which have come in the last 14 games. The five made three-pointers also tied Smith's season high, and through eight games to begin the month of December he's averaging 16.5 points, 8.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.9 blocks.