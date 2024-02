Smith provided 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Raptors.

Smith recorded his first double-double since Jan. 20, and while the second-year forward hasn't been consistent with his two-way play at times, it's undeniable that he's experienced an uptick in his numbers compared to his rookie campaign. He's averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks per contest as a sophomore.