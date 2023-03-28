Smith produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 137-115 loss to the Knicks.

Seven different Rockets scored in double digits on the night, but Smith was the only one to record a double-double. The rookie forward has 13 of them on the season, including five in the last 11 games -- a stretch in which Smith is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.8 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks. The third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft could be offering a preview of a Year Two breakout with his closing run.