Smith closed Wednesday's 143-105 win over Utah with 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes.

The third-year forward led Houston's second unit in minutes, points and boards as he recorded his eighth double-double of the season. Three of them have come in his last four appearances, and Smith has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games (one start), a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 threes, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.2 minutes a contest.