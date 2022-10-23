Smith closed with 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Smith led Houston with 11 boards in the contest to notch his first NBA double-double. However, he didn't shoot well from the field, making just five of 15 shots, though his final stat line was boosted by his trio of three-pointers and pair of blocked shots. Smith has shown some offensive promise through his first three games by knocking down multiple triples in each contest, though his 30.4 percent mark from the field thus far is problematic.