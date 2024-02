Smith closed with 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 loss to the Thunder.

Smith now has 13 double-doubles to his name this season. He's been very productive over his last three appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 three-pointers. He hasn't been hot from the field by any means, however, as he shot 38.8 percent in that span.