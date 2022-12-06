Smith provided 16 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 132-123 double-overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Smith okayed a career-high 39 minutes in the win, racking up the fourth double-double of his young career. After what can only be described as a rough start to the season, Smith has been able to turn things around of late, putting up top 70 numbers over the past two weeks. His shooting remains an issue but the fact he is a mid-round talent despite shooting just 45 percent from the floor, is a real positive.