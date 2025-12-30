Smith racked up 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pacers.

Smith continues to put together the best season of his career, recording his fifth double-double in the past nine games. Consistency has been an issue for Smith in the past, an element of his game that he appears to have worked on. Through 29 games, Smith has been a top-90 player, averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 combined steals and blocks.