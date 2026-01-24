Smith contributed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.

Smith notched his ninth double-double of the season, while also adding four combined steals and blocks. Coming off an empty performance the night prior, this was a welcome sight for managers. Although it feels as though Smith has yet to reach his potential, we continue to get glimpses from time to time. Through 42 games, Smith has been a borderline top 100 player, averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks.