Smith posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.

Smith was ice cold from three but shot well from two-point range and got to the free-throw line to ultimately muster 17 points on 13 shots. His shooting has been off in general, as he's slashing 41/26/71 in four Summer League appearances. Overall, he's averaged 15.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.