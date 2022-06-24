Smith was selected by the Rockets with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Many projected Smith as the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, so this is a tremendous get by the rebuilding Rockets. The 6-10, 220-pound forward can do it all. He has the size and frame to play down low in the post and also the agility and quickness to create his own shot attempts from the perimeter. Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks as a freshman at Auburn last season. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 campaign, Smith will presumably start at the power forward position while Jae'Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin compete for playing time on the wing.