Smith posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith picked up early fouls, limiting him to just 23 minutes in the loss. Couple that with the fact he struggled to find any rhythm, and this is what you are left with. His production has been a little up and down over the past week, culminating with him ranking outside the top 150 in standard leagues. He remains a hold, but managers should be prepared for a few bumps in the road.