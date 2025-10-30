Smith dropped in a season-high 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) Wednesday, to go with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 38 turnover-less minutes in a 139-121 win over the Raptors.

Smith got off to a quick start in this one, dropping in 10 points in his first six minutes of play, and he did an excellent job helping spread the floor by knocking down the kick-out threes. He's been heating up over the past two, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Saturday with a tough matchup in Boston.