Smith (ankle) supplied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 135-119 victory over the Lakers.

Back in action after a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Smith faced no restrictions and paired efficient shooting with solid numbers in the defensive categories to produce an excellent fantasy line. Smith has made major strides with his shooting in his second season, burying 41.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts in 2023-24 while upping his conversion rate at the rim from 59.2 percent as a rookie to 64.4 percent during the current campaign.