Smith supplied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over the Lakers.

Smith paired his efficiency with versatile production in a game where Houston only trailed for a grand total of 34 seconds. Smith is burying 41.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season, and his rim efficiency has improved from 59.2 percent last year to 64.4 percent in 2023-24 thus far.