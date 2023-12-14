Smith ended with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Smith missed just three of his shots from the field -- with two of those being attempts from beyond the arc -- and stepped up offensively after scoring 10 or fewer points in four games in a row. Putting that poor stretch aside, Smith has been a consistent double-digit scorer for the Rockets this season while showing a marked improvement compared to his rookie year. Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season, putting up career-best numbers in all three categories.