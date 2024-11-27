Smith produced 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over Minnesota.

This was one of Smith's most complete performances of the season as the Rockets picked up their third win out of their last four games. Smith is starting to turn the corner after a slow start to the season, averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers over his last four outings.