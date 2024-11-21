Smith recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Pacers.

Smith was Houston's second-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun in Wednesday's win. However, Smith has had a slow start to the season, converting just 31.5 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per contest.