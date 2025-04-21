Smith accumulated 11 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith didn't light up the scoreboard in his 25 minutes on the floor in Game 1, finishing with 11 points off the bench. However, he was as efficient as can be offensively, shooting 100 percent from the field, beyond the arc and from the charity stripe. Unfortunately, Houston still couldn't get the win and avoid going down 0-1 in the series against Golden State on Sunday.