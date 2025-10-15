Smith finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 130-128 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Smith was unstoppable in the scoring department, lighting up New Orleans for 26 points in 22 minutes. This is an excellent sign for the Auburn product, as he might be able to take his game to the next level during the 2025-26 campaign if given ample time on the floor.