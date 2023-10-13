Smith delivered 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 120-87 preseason win over New Orleans.

Smith opened his preseason with a 14-point, seven-rebound effort against the Pacers, but he looked even better in this one and finished just one rebound away from a double-double. He showed steady progress as the 2022-23 season advanced, and he seems ready to take a significant leap in his second year in the league. He's penciled to open the season as the regular starter at power forward.