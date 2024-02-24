Smith supplied 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 114-110 win over the Suns.

Smith didn't have his best performance from an efficiency point of view, as he needed 18 shots to score 22 points, but other than that, he delivered a strong all-around performance while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Smith's growth compared to his rookie year has been noticeable both in fantasy and real life, and his numbers in recent weeks are a strong reflection of that improvement. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last seven games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.