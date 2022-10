Smith (ankle) will be out for Friday's preseason finale versus the Pacers, but returned to basketball activities Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will miss three consecutive preseason games due to a sprained left ankle. The 2022 No. 3 pick did not practice Wednesday but has resumed basketball activities. Smith is still in line to return for the season opener on Oct. 19 versus the Grizzlies and should be a major contributor to a rebuilding Rockets team.