Coach Stephen Silas said Smith (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Smith was added to the injury report early Thursday due to a non-COVID illness. However, it seems like fantasy managers will have to wait until closer to tipoff to get a final ruling on the rookie's status. If Smith were to sit, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason would be slated to receive extended action.