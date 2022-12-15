Coach Stephen Silas said Smith (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Smith was added to the injury report early Thursday due to a non-COVID illness. However, it seems like fantasy managers will have to wait until closer to tipoff to get a final ruling on the rookie's status. If Smith were to sit, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason would be slated to receive extended action.
