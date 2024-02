Smith is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks due to an illness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Smith's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff. If he is ultimately unable to play through it, Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and Jeff Green would presumably be the prime beneficiaries, as Cam Whitmore (ankle) and Tari Eason (lower leg) have already been ruled out.