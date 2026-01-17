Rockets' Jabari Smith: Goes 3-for-12 from field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith closed with nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 38 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Smith struggled with his shot in the win, scrapping his way to just nine points. Coming off one of his best performances of the season, Friday's effort was a letdown for fantasy managers. Despite playing 34.7 minutes per game this season, Smith has not been able to take his game to the next level, averaging 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers.
