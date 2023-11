Smith notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-97 win over the Kings.

Smith failed to reach the 25-minute mark for the first time this season, but that was more due to the nature of the game instead of a poor outing from the second-year forward. Smith has looked good of late and has scored in double digits in five games in a row.