Smith tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 110-100 win over the Nuggets.

Smith maintained a heavy workload, and while his perimeter shooting was subpar, he still posted a solid line across the board, finishing just three boards shy of a double-double. Smith's value in category formats depends on improved three-point efficiency and more consistent contributions in steals and blocks, but he has a solid foundation. He has recorded at least 14 points and seven rebounds in four of his last five appearances.