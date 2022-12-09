Smith produced 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Spurs.

Smith nailed four triples en route to a career-high 23 points Thursday, continuing his recent productive stretch. After a well-documented slow start to the season, Smith has been a borderline top-70 player over the past two weeks. Even more encouraging is the fact that he has been able to slide up the rankings despite low defensive contributions. The path to minutes is clear and after a rocky start, managers have to be thrilled with the current situation.