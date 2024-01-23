Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Smith (ankle) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Smith was held out of Sunday's loss to Boston, but after getting in some work at practice, he looks poised to return to action Wednesday. Cam Whitmore started in Smith's place Sunday, but he was limited to five points in 27 minutes.
