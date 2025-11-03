Rockets' Jabari Smith: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith is currently listed as questionable on the latest injury report, but his availability Monday morning is at least a good sign for his fantasy managers. Lerner reports that Smith is likely to be a game-time decision, and if he's unable to play, it's possible the Rockets lean on Tari Eason and Josh Okogie.
More News
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Questionable to face Dallas•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Drops season-high 25 points in win•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Scores 11 points in blowout victory•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Starting against Thunder•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Resting Thursday•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Erupts for 26 points•