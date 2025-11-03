Smith (ankle) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith is currently listed as questionable on the latest injury report, but his availability Monday morning is at least a good sign for his fantasy managers. Lerner reports that Smith is likely to be a game-time decision, and if he's unable to play, it's possible the Rockets lean on Tari Eason and Josh Okogie.