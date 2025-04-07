Smith (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith will shake off a questionable tag Sunday due to a sprained right ankle. The 21-year-old big man has played at least 26 minutes off the bench in six straight games, averaging 12.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 28.8 minutes per contest.
