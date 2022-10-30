Smith (ankle) will be available for Sunday night's game against the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports.
Smith was questionable coming into the day due to a sprained ankle, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to take the floor. Smith is coming off of a 12-point, two-rebound, one-steal, one-block effort against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has drained multiple three-pointers in all six of his games thus far.
More News
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Questionable Sunday•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Lights up Jazz for 21 points•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Struggles from field in debut•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Cleared for season opener•
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Eyeing season opener for return•