Smith registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block over 47 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime loss to Chicago.

Smith has taken a sizable leap forward in his second year in the league, and while he continues to hold a secondary role on offense, his numbers have improved massively -- a trend that has been more noticeable in recent weeks. Since the start of December, the sophomore power forward is averaging 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks across 32.2 minutes per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three in that span (19 contests).