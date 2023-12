Smith registered six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Thunder.

Smith dominated the glass Wednesday, hauling in a career-high 18 rebounds. Although he was quiet on the offensive end, Smith has been a much-improved player over the past two weeks, putting up borderline top-50 value in standard leagues. While this could be an opportunity to sell high, perhaps he is finally beginning to figure things out.