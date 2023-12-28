Smith was seen limping to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury in Wednesday's game versus the Suns, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Smith recorded nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes before exiting Wednesday's contest with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter. If Smith is unable to return, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Jeff Green are candidates to receive extended minutes.