Smith exited Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a rib injury, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Smith appeared to take a hard shot to the ribs and immediately headed to the locker room. He will finish the contest with nine points and seven rebounds across 27 minutes of action. Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate could be in line for a few more minutes if he doesn't return. If that is the case, Smith's next chance to play would come Friday against Toronto.